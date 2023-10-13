China, North Macedonia vow to carry ties forward

President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations on Thursday with President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, with both leaders vowing to promote bilateral ties.

In his message to Pendarovski, Xi said that over the past 30 years, China and North Macedonia have deepened mutual trust and their traditional friendship has been renewed.

Both countries have accumulated valuable experiences in cooperation on infrastructure construction, the learning of each other's civilization, and health and other fields, having achieved fruitful results, Xi said, adding that he highly appreciates this.

Noting that China attaches great importance to the development of relations with North Macedonia, Xi said he is willing to work with Pendarovski to continuously strengthen political guidance and deepen mutual trust, friendship and cooperation.

He called for taking the 30th anniversary as a new starting point to jointly work for a bright future of China-North Macedonia relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Pendarovski said that over the past 30 years, the two countries have respected each other's strategic choices for development and maintained increasingly close cooperation in various fields.

Saying that the two countries share common interests and boast huge potential for cooperation, he expressed North Macedonia's readiness to strengthen cooperation with China to promote common development and improve the well-being of the people of both countries.