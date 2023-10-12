China, India agree to continue talks concerning LAC, ministry says

The 20th China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in India on Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

The ministry said in a news release that the two sides had "positive, in-depth and constructive communication" about resolving the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control separating Chinese and Indian territories in a mutually acceptable manner as soon as possible.

In line with the guidance provided by the leadership of the two countries, both sides exchanged views in an "candid, open and forward looking manner", the ministry said, noting that they also agreed to maintain dialogue and continue negotiations through military and diplomatic channels.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas," the news release added.