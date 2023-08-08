72 renowned springs spray water in E China's Jinan

(ECNS) -- The 72 famous springs in Jinan, capital of eastern China's Shandong Province, sprayed water on Sunday.

The water table of Baotu Spring, a popular scenic spot in Jinan, rose to 29.01 meters on Sunday, which has woken up the Yueya Spring, or the Crescent Spring.

The Crescent Spring has the highest water level among the 72 springs in Jinan. It will spray water when the water level of the Baotu Spring exceeds 29 meters, showing visitors the beauty of the “crescent moon waterfall”. Its spewing indicates that all the 72 famous springs have sprayed water.

Jinan is known as a “city of spring” for about 1,000 springs, of which 72 are well known. Amongst them, Baotu Spring is reputed as the finest one.

The groundwater level of spring water in Jinan is mainly affected by precipitation. The water level of Baotu Spring has gradually risen recently thanks to rainfalls.