Foreign investors confident in Chinese economic growth

Foreign investors are confident in the outlook of China's economic growth and have eyes on opportunities in the consumption sector, the Securities Daily reported on Thursday.

"We believe that the next set of policy support kits will help with the economic recovery in the second half of the year, and the upcoming pro-consumption measures will also help us stay positive on Chinese equities," the UBS said.

Most foreign institutions are optimistic towards China's economic outlook and investment opportunities in the second half of this year. The foreign capital may create a continuous inflow, becoming a positive factor for related sectors and helping the equity market grip greater investment opportunities, said the Securities Daily.

Multiple foreign-funded institutions made clear that the policy tone to support economic growth has become more determined entering the second half of this year, helping boost investors' confidence, said the newspaper.

China expected to unveil supporting policies to facilitate the subsequent development of the economy and the capital market as a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee held in July set the tone for economic development in the second half of this year, said Zhou Qun, fund manager at FIL Fund Management (China) Company Limited.

China has released a series of measures promoting consumption in auto, electronic products, home appliances, catering services and tourism industries, which will not only gradually create new consumption, but also improve the performance of enterprises, the UBS said.

An investment team at Morgan Stanley said that consumption momentum is expected to increase, bringing more positive opportunities for relevant sectors.