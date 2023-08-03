Ministry of Public Security aim to ease parking pressure

The Ministry of Public Security has taken measures to improve the utilization rate of road resources, ease the parking pressure in urban areas and facilitate the passage of transportation logistics freight vehicles.

China has about 430 million motor vehicles and the total number of drivers has reached 510 million with the continuous development of urbanization and motorization, said Wang Qiang, deputy director of the ministry's transportation management.

Major cities are faced with different degrees of traffic congestion and difficulties in parking and getting trucks into urban areas, he said.

On Thursday, the ministry issued several optimization measures for the situation. The authorities will promote the fine-tuned traffic management at road intersections and continuously optimize the timing of traffic signals. Tidal lanes will be set up on roads with obvious tidal characteristics.

Time-limited parking spaces will be set up in front of schools and hospitals according to local conditions, and residential communities and institutions will be encouraged to share parking spaces at different times, so as to ease the parking pressure in urban areas.

Furthermore, the authorities will further relax the restrictions on the passage of new energy vans and closed trucks on urban roads. The urban truck channel will be promoted and measures will be taken to ensure the smooth entry and exit of trucks in logistics parks and industrial parks, thus, better guaranteeing the smooth flow of logistics and serving economic and social development.