Big fuss generated by 'room-temp superconductor'

The new development known as the room-temperature superconductor has been a hot topic, and has recently continued to rise in its relevant industry.

"There is no timetable for commercialization of the room-temperature ambient-pressure superconductor, however, this technology will have a disruptive impact on consumer electronics design, such as an iPhone being able to rival the computing power of a quantum computer," said the Securities Daily, citing Guo Mingqi, an analyst at TF International Securities Group.

"Superconductors under a normal temperature and atmospheric pressure are currently the most commercially valuable material; the application of it could potentially bring groundbreaking changes to industries such as consumer electronics and more," Sheng Lebiao, a senior engineer at Nanjing University's High Performance Computing Center, said in an interview with the newspaper.

"The superconducting materials will significantly improve the computing performance of chips, promote the development of quantum computing, superconducting logic circuits, etc and provide higher current density and lower energy consumption for computers, mobile phones, etc," Sheng said.

Zheshang Securities research report pointed out that, if the superconducting materials made a breakthrough, it will bring about changes in many fields like energy and computing, and could be used to build quantum computers.

However, the related research and development of this technology is still in its early stages. "For the feasibility of normal temperature and atmospheric pressure superconductors, there is still a long way to go, from theory and experiment to review and verification, and, finally, mass production," said the newspaper, citing Wang Haoyu, managing director at an asset management platform Peakvest.