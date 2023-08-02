Beijing sees record-breaking rainfall

Cars lie stranded on a flooded road in Mentougou district, western Beijing, on Monday. As of 3:30 pm on Monday, Mentougou had received 320.8 millimeters of rainfall. (YUAN YI/FOR CHINA DAILY)

The round of Beijing's strong rainfall from 8 pm last Saturday to 7 am on Wednesday, reached the highest record of the city's precipitation in the past 140 years.

According to a report in Beijing Daily on Wednesday, the highest recorded rainfall in Beijing occurred at Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping district, reaching 744.8 millimeters.

The earliest recorded rainfall in the city with instrumentation was from July 23 to 29 in 1883, with 510.3 mm.

On July 23, 1891, Beijing experienced a heavy rainfall with a recorded precipitation of 609 mm, which was the previous highest recorded rainfall before this time.

The rescue of trapped residents in the city is ongoing. Food, water and other supplies are being provided however possible, and power and water are gradually getting back to the affected regions.