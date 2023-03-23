PLA experts hold emergency medical training for China-Laos Railway

The eighth medical expert team sent by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to Laos has organized training on emergency medical response for the staff of the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) here in the Lao capital.

The training, as a preparation for the opening of cross-border passenger trains of the China-Laos Railway, was held in the Vientiane Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon and attended by passenger train staff and security personnel of the LCRC.

Considering the upcoming Lao New Year transport peak and the continuous high temperature in the country, the training focused on first aid basics including cardiopulmonary resuscitation and response to breathing and cardiac arrest, and heat stroke.

Li Bing, defense attache of the Chinese embassy in Laos, told Xinhua on Thursday that as the cross-border passenger train of the China-Laos Railway is to open in mid-April, the training is set to improve the emergency medical response ability of the railway operation team.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has sent multiple batches of medical experts to the Hospital 103 of the Lao People's Army since 2019 in order to promote in-depth cooperation between the two militaries and improve the medical service support capacity of the Lao People's Army.

The eighth batch expert team is composed of 10 members from the Xijing Hospital of the PLA Air Force Medical University.