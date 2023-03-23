LINE

Newly discovered asteroid to safely pass by Earth on Saturday

2023-03-23 Xinhua

A newly discovered asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will safely pass by Earth on Saturday more than 100,000 miles (160,000 kilometers) away, according to NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office.

The asteroid, about 55 meters wide, is currently moving at a speed of 36.84 kilometers per second, according to NASA's real-time tracking tool.

While close approaches are a regular occurrence, one by an asteroid of this size happens only about once per decade, providing a unique opportunity for science, according to NASA.

The agency said astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network will observe the close approach to learn more about planetary defense. 

