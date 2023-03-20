LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's fiscal spending remains strong in first two months

2023-03-20 08:52:57Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's fiscal revenue dropped 1.2 percent year on year in the first two months of 2023, while its fiscal spending expanded 7 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry said the data showed that the intensity of fiscal spending had remained strong, and spending in key areas such as people's livelihood had been well ensured.

Spending on social security and employment climbed 9.8 percent year on year, while spending on science and technology rose 3.9 percent.

Of the total fiscal revenue, the central government collected about 2.18 trillion yuan (315.5 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue, down 4.5 percent year on year, while local governments collected 2.39 trillion yuan in revenue, up 2 percent year on year.

Tax revenue in the first two months went down 3.4 percent year on year. Revenue from value-added tax climbed 6.3 percent, while revenue from consumption tax dropped 18.4 percent.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]