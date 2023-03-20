Iranian president receives invitation from Saudi king to visit Riyadh: official

A senior Iranian political official said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia's king has invited Iran's president to visit Riyadh.

Mohammad Jamshidi, deputy chief of staff for political affairs to the Iranian president, made the remarks in a post on his Twitter page, saying the invitation was extended to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in a letter.

He added the Saudi king said in the letter that he welcomed the recent deal between the two "brotherly countries" on the normalization of bilateral ties and called for strong economic and regional cooperation between Riyadh and Tehran.

Raisi welcomed the invitation and stressed Iran's readiness to expand cooperation, noted Jamshidi.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on March 10 announced that the latter two had reached a deal that included the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.