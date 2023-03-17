LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Scientist reveals goals for future lunar research station

2023-03-17 15:11:48Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Scientists have proposed several objectives for a future international lunar research station, including moon-based Earth observation and lunar resource utilization, the China Science Daily reported on Friday.

Zou Yongliao, head of the lunar and deep space exploration division of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, revealed the goals at a recent national space conference.

China plans to establish a basic model for a lunar research station based on two planned exploration missions by 2028, and subsequently expand it into an international one.

According to Zou, as scientists continue to develop the blueprint for the research station, they have already made progress by coming up with specific objectives for science and application.

These objectives mainly involve studying the moon's evolution, exploring star formation and activities, and observing the sun and Earth from the moon.

Zou also mentioned the performance of scientific experiments, like growing plants on the lunar surface, and the utilization of lunar resources, such as moon minerals and solar energy.

The scientist noted that the moon is still the "main field" of deep space exploration and the construction of an international lunar research station was a historical necessity. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]