Chinese scientists develop intelligent robotic mobile CT

2023-03-17 Xinhua

Chinese scientists have devised an intelligent robotic mobile computed tomography (CT) that can provide great convenience for patients in critical condition.

The robotic mobile CT, unlike the common cumbersome ones, is 135 cm tall and weighs 260 kg. It features low radiation and low energy consumption, and it has already been trialed at the Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital.

Researchers from the hospital and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China have spent a decade developing the device, which features functions such as man-machine dialogue, voice control, route planning and automatic obstacle avoidance.

Xu Ruxiang, chief expert of the research team, noted that the device can be instructed to directly move to the bedside of the patient for examination and upload the results in real time.

In the past, however, it would take three or four people to push patients in critical condition to the CT examination room, Xu added.

This mobile treatment model will significantly improve the efficiency of disease examination and treatment, help save more lives of critically ill patients and reduce the burden on medical staff, Xu said.

