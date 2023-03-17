Decision to set up new HK, Macao work office receives wide support

The Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo/Xinhua)

Central government departments and the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions expressed firm support for a decision to establish a new Hong Kong and Macao work office under the Communist Party of China Central Committee, saying that it will better facilitate the steady implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle.

On Thursday, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council released a plan on reforming Party and State institutions. A Hong Kong and Macao work office of the CPC Central Committee will be formed on the basis of the existing Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, according to the plan. The new office will function as a working body of the CPC Central Committee. The name of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council will be retained.

In a statement on Thursday, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said the reform reflects the great importance President Xi Jinping attaches to and his deep care for the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong and Macao.

The decision also reflects the determination and will of the CPC Central Committee to adhere to and improve the "one country, two systems" principle, it said. The office pledged to firmly back the decision and diligently carry out the reform task.

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR said the new office will undertake research, coordination and supervision of vital issues related to Hong Kong and Macao. Its establishment will further promote Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and help the city integrate into national development.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR John Lee Ka-chiu and Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat-seng also expressed firm backing for the decision. Lee expressed appreciation for the central authorities' deep care, and vowed to maintain effective communications with the new office.

Starry Lee Wai-king, a Hong Kong member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the nation's top legislative body, said the reform will help Hong Kong and Macao better seek development opportunities and enable the two regions to implement the "one country, two systems" principle more accurately.

Tam Yiu-chung, a former member of the NPC Standing Committee, said the reform demonstrates the importance the central government attaches to Hong Kong and Macao, noting that many significant State departments are under the direct management of the central authorities.

Lau Siu-kai, a consultant of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, stressed that the Party is the top architect and executor of the "one country, two systems" principle. Enhancing the CPC's management over Hong Kong affairs is good for the city to better leverage the nation's resources to promote its prosperity and align with national strategies.