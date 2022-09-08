LINE

Mainland thanks Taiwan people for Sichuan quake support

A mainland spokesperson on Thursday extended gratitude to people in Taiwan for expressing their concern and sympathy for the quake-hit Luding County in Sichuan Province.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said that people from all walks of life in Taiwan had expressed their condolences to the quake-hit region, while Taiwanese business people and enterprises donated money and supplies.

The mainland is grateful for their efforts, said Zhu.

Luding County was jolted by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 5. As of Tuesday, the quake had caused 74 deaths.

