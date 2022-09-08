LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

Chongqing to debut at 19th China-ASEAN Expo as 'Charming City'

2022-09-08 16:45:56Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chongqing will take part in the 19th China-ASEAN Expo scheduled to be held on Sept. 16 to 19, 2022, as a “Charming City”, according to the Expo secretariat.

As the first special cooperation partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in southwest China, Chongqing has been taking part in the Expo for 18 consecutive years, and the Expo has become a platform for exchanges between Chongqing and ASEAN members.

At the Expo, Chongqing will establish a comprehensive exhibition hall to display the city’s image and hold a meeting for economic and trade cooperation and exchanges with ASEAN countries, boosting economy, trade, tourism, and other fields.

ASEAN has been the first trading partner of Chongqing for the third year in a row.

Chongqing is the only city in China with water, land and air logistics as well as the main hub of China’s western land–sea corridor.As the only municipality in southwestern China, Chongqing is located at the intersection of the BRI Economic Belt and Yangtze River Economic Belt, with China-Europe freight lines and the golden waterway of the Yangtze gathering here.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]