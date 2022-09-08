Chongqing to debut at 19th China-ASEAN Expo as 'Charming City'

(ECNS) -- Chongqing will take part in the 19th China-ASEAN Expo scheduled to be held on Sept. 16 to 19, 2022, as a “Charming City”, according to the Expo secretariat.

As the first special cooperation partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in southwest China, Chongqing has been taking part in the Expo for 18 consecutive years, and the Expo has become a platform for exchanges between Chongqing and ASEAN members.

At the Expo, Chongqing will establish a comprehensive exhibition hall to display the city’s image and hold a meeting for economic and trade cooperation and exchanges with ASEAN countries, boosting economy, trade, tourism, and other fields.

ASEAN has been the first trading partner of Chongqing for the third year in a row.

Chongqing is the only city in China with water, land and air logistics as well as the main hub of China’s western land–sea corridor.As the only municipality in southwestern China, Chongqing is located at the intersection of the BRI Economic Belt and Yangtze River Economic Belt, with China-Europe freight lines and the golden waterway of the Yangtze gathering here.