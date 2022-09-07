China's terrestrial ecosystems can offset 18 pct of energy-related CO2 emissions in 2060: study

Chinese researchers recently published an assessment of China's terrestrial carbon sequestration (TCS) from 2010 to 2060, revealing that its terrestrial ecosystems can offset up to 18 percent of the country's CO2 emissions released from energy consumption.

China's CO2 emissions released from energy consumption accounted for more than 85 percent of its total CO2 emissions in 2020.

It is important to achieve carbon neutrality by enhancing the carbon sequestration of terrestrial ecosystems and offsetting part of CO2 emissions. However, how much China's TCS could help mitigate energy-related CO2 emissions had remained uncertain.

Researchers from the Institute of Botany and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, both under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and from some Chinese universities, assessed China's terrestrial carbon sequestration from 2010 to 2060 and its contribution to offsetting the country's energy-related CO2 emissions.

The study revealed that the majority of carbon sequestration comes from forests, accounting for 68 percent to 71 percent of the total amount. Cropland provides 12 percent to 13 percent, while wetland, grassland and shrubland together cover 17 percent to 19 percent.

According to the study, under different scenarios of policies and climates, China's terrestrial ecosystems can offset 12 percent to 15 percent of energy-related CO2 emissions in 2030, and 13 percent to 18 percent in 2060, respectively.

The study was published in the journal National Science Review.