Chinese envoy calls on international community to increase supporting Africa

A Chinese diplomat in Zambia has asked the international community to increase the input to Africa.

"All stakeholders should increase support to Africa, injecting investment and technology, promoting Africa's industrialization, increasing employment, providing education, and eliminating poverty," said Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui in an article posted on the embassy's Facebook page Tuesday.

He said China and Africa need to "stay together" in solidarity by enhancing cooperation in order to fully implement the "nine programs" under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

According to him, this will bring tangible benefits to African people and more high-quality African products to the Chinese market, a situation that will result in achieving mutual benefits, win-win outcomes, and common development.

The Chinese envoy said China supports African countries to pursue their own development paths. 

