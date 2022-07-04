Chinese firms in U.S. recover from disruptions amid mounting uncertainties: survey

Chinese enterprises operating in the United States reported stabilization and slight improvement in their performance in 2021 while their optimism about opportunities in the United States is declining on various headwinds.

The revenue, profitability and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margins of Chinese companies in the United States rebounded from the previous two years, said a recent report based on a yearly survey of 111 such companies and a select number of executive interviews conducted by China General Chamber of Commerce - USA (CGCC) and CGCC Foundation.

The survey shows that 54 percent of the companies reported year-on-year increase of revenues, up from a proportion of 20 percent in 2020.

The companies' EBIT bounced back to 2018 levels as they took profitability improvement and business growth as primary objectives, said the report.

The latest survey was conducted in March and April of 2022 and this is the ninth year to release an annual business survey report on Chinese enterprises in the United States.