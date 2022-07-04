Red Cross Society of China provides earthquake relief to Afghanistan

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu (R, front row) and President of Afghan Red Crescent Society Matiul Haq Khalis (L, front row) attend the handover ceremony of earthquake relief aided by the Red Cross Society of China, July 3, 2022. (Photo/Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan)

(ECNS) -- A handover ceremony of earthquake relief materials donated by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) to Afghanistan was held in the country’s capital Kabul on Sunday.

The earthquake relief, which arrived on July 30, involved 200,000 U.S. dollars and a batch of donated humanitarian supplies, including tents and convertible beds.

Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu and President of Afghan Red Crescent Society Matiul Haq Khalis attended the ceremony.

China is among the countries to have provided the most humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, said Wang Yu, adding that China is willing to support the country to survive the disaster and achieve independent development.

Khalis thanked China for the disaster relief materials and Chinese people’s friendship, hoping to maintain the contact between the Red Cross Society of China and Afghan Red Crescent Society for further support and aid from China in economy, science and technology, medical treatment and more.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people and caused nearly 2,000 injuries on June 22.

The first batch of China-donated emergency humanitarian aid including tents, sheets, and convertible beds to Afghanistan worth 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) arrived in Kabul on June 27.