One rescued after floating crane sinks in south China

One person was rescued in the early hours of Monday morning after a floating crane sank in waters off the coast of south China's Guangdong Province, according to the provincial maritime search and rescue center.

The survivor is in a stable condition, the center said.

On Saturday, the floating crane of an offshore wind farm project was found via monitoring system to be in danger after its mooring chain broke while it was taking shelter from typhoon Chaba in waters near the city of Yangjiang. The floating crane sank later. Twenty-seven people fell into water and were missing.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway.