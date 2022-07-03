LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Australia surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

2022-07-03 19:24:27Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Australia has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in the country, with 30 more deaths reported on Sunday.

Of those deaths, more than 7,500 have occurred in 2022 during which restrictions have been largely abolished.

The states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), which account for more than 55 percent of Australia's population, have accounted for more than 75 percent of the nation's COVID-19 deaths.

Almost 35 percent of Australia's coronavirus deaths were aged 80-89, with a further 25 percent for those aged 90 and older.

There were more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases reported across Australia on Sunday, taking the country's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to approximately 8.2 million.

Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler recently asked people to get booster shots to provide further protection.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]