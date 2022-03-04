LINE

Chinese mainland reports 61 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 61 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new local infections, 22 were reported in Guangdong, nine in Inner Mongolia, five each in Hebei and Jilin, four each in Hubei and Yunnan, three each in Heilongjiang and Guangxi, two each in Shanghai and Zhejiang, and one each in Tianjin and Jiangsu, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 233 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

Four new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

