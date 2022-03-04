LINE

SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites into space

2022-03-04 07:58:53Xinhua

U.S. private space company SpaceX successfully launched 47 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit Thursday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 9:25 am Eastern Time from Space Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.

Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the 11th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, said SpaceX.

It was SpaceX's 9th Falcon 9 launch in the first 9 weeks of 2022, according to the company.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.

