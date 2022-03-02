Book donation opens opportunity for Kenyans to learn Chinese culture

Kenya National Library Service officials pose for a group photo with officials from the Chinese embassy in Kenya after a book donation activity on Tuesday. (China Daily/Otiato Opali)

Kenyans will now get an opportunity to learn and understand the rich Chinese culture as well as its technological, economic and political development after the launch of a Chinese Corner at the Kenya National Library Service's main branch in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

This comes after China through its embassy in Kenya donated books and audio visual material to the library on Tuesday. Most of the materials donated touch on topics such as Chinese history, culture, art, economy, science, technology and other fields. Among the donated materials are also books, toys and audiovisual material for children.

Jack Wafula, the director of the Kenya National Library Service, said the donation is welcome since people who are interested in studying the Chinese culture and language outside the formal learning institutions will greatly benefit. He added that the donation is an extension of a growing partnership between Kenya and China.

"In addition to the book donations received, we are also launching a Chinese Corner in this library. We hope to grow our collection of books in this section starting with the donations we have received from the Chinese embassy today," Wafula said.

Since China is far ahead in the area of information technology, Wafula hopes the partnership will help Kenya learn from China's advanced technology in digitization.

"Just last week the Chinese embassy offered one member of our staff a scholarship to study in China. She will be proceeding there to study her Master's degree in Library and Information Science. As Kenya National Library Service, we are focusing on the digital library space since we intend to launch a virtual library here in Kenya," Wafula said.

Zhou Meifen, who represented the Chinese ambassador in Kenya at the event, said China is proud to donate the books to the Kenya National Library Service because from the ancient times, Chinese people have always regarded reading as the most sacred thing.

"We are hoping that these books and materials will act as a window through which Kenyan students and readers can learn more about Chinese historic civilization, social development and have a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of China," Zhou said.