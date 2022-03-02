LINE

Chinese mainland reports 71 new local COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 32 were reported in Guangdong, 16 in Inner Mongolia, four each in Jinlin, Heilongjiang and Shandong, three in Sichuan, two each in Liaoning and Guangxi, one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Shanghai and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 153 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

Four new suspected cases were reported, all of whom came from outside the mainland, said the commission.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.

