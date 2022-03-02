Applying the finishing touches

The red lantern-styled Paralympic mascot, Shuey Rhon Rhon, is seen outside the National Aquatics Center, or "Water Cube" in Beijing on March 1. (Photo/Xinhua)

Smooth turnaround from Winter Olympics to Paralympics as athletes arrive and venues adjusted

With athletes beginning to settle into the Beijing 2022 Paralympic villages, Games staff have been busy adjusting the venues to host the upcoming competitions.

Chinese snowboarder Ji Lijia moved into the Paralympic Village in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, on Friday.

"It feels like I've come home. I cannot wait to start training and competing on the course," Ji said.

Starting on Friday, the Paralympic Winter Games, which feature six sports and 78 events, will take place in three competition zones－downtown Beijing, the capital's northwest Yanqing district, and co-host Zhangjiakou.

At Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, course builders began making adjustments to the courses immediately after the Winter Olympics concluded on Feb 20 in preparation for the para snowboard cross and banked slalom events, according to Wang Shitong, a consultant of the snow park's operation team.