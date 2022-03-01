LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China welcomes Ukraine-Russia negotiations, hopes for continuation: spokesperson

1
2022-03-01 17:10:08Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download

China has always supported and encouraged all diplomatic efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and welcomes the launch of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to the negotiations between delegations from Russia and Ukraine held in the Gomel region of Belarus on Monday.

"We have noted that the two sides have agreed to hold a new round of negotiations in the near future," Wang said.

China hopes that the two sides will continue the process of dialogue and negotiation and seek a political solution that accommodates reasonable security concerns of both sides, serves common security of Europe and is conducive to lasting peace and stability in Europe, Wang added.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]