LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's commerce ministry supports overseas infrastructure to bolster trade

1
2022-03-01 16:38:44Xinhua Editor : Hao Yunhui ECNS App Download

China's commerce ministry will input more to support building overseas warehouses and promote the development of overseas smart logistics platforms, an official said Tuesday.

China's foreign trade will introduce more reforms to seek high-quality development, said Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at a press conference.

In February, the State Council issued a statement approving the establishment of more cross-border e-commerce pilot zones in 27 cities and regions, he said.

It now brings the overall tally of pilot zones to 132, covering almost all provincial-level regions in China, from coastal industrial powerhouses such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Guangdong to inland areas.

On Tuesday, an updated list with expanded items of imported retail goods for cross-border e-commerce took effect, he said. The list, issued in April 2016, has been optimized several times and its commodity categories kept increasing.

Facing challenges and difficulties, China will further carry out policies in favor of foreign trade and safeguard the smooth operation of industrial and supply chains, he said.

China's total goods imports and exports expanded 21.4 percent year on year to 39.1 trillion yuan (about 6.2 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]