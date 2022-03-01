Chinese envoy hopes adjustment of Yemen sanctions is conducive to political settlement

A Chinese envoy on Monday expressed the hope that the adjustment of Yemen sanctions is conducive to a return to the right track of political negotiation.

Since the beginning of this year, the situation in Yemen has kept deteriorating. Conflicts and confrontations intensified and hostilities saw an upward spiral. China is deeply concerned about this, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

China condemns all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, calls for an immediate stop to the cross-border attacks on and security threats to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and supports the two countries in their efforts to defend their national security, he told the Security Council after the adoption of a new resolution that imposes an arms embargo on the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Using the opportunity of sanctions renewal, and given the new developments in the situation, the Security Council just updated relevant restrictive measures and the mandate of the Panel of Experts that assists the Sanctions Committee, he noted.

China's position on the issue of sanctions has always been consistent. China will keep a close eye on the impacts of the restrictive measures, he said. "We hope that this resolution is conducive to facilitating all parties to the conflicts to renounce the military option and actively support the mediation efforts of the (UN) special envoy, so as to return to the right track of political negotiation as soon as possible."

China supports Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in continuing his work proactively and keeping engagement with all parties to promote the Yemeni peace process. At the same time, the United Nations and other agencies should continue humanitarian assistance across Yemen, said Zhang.

The Panel of Experts should conduct its work strictly in accordance with its mandate given by the Security Council, uphold objectivity and impartiality, and provide information that is accurate and neutral, he said.