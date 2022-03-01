Chinese envoy warns against politicization of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows people queuing for hot water in Medyka, Poland, Feb. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Chen)

A Chinese envoy on Monday warned against the politicization of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

What is unfolding in Ukraine is indeed heart-wrenching. China calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, de-escalate the situation, and avoid civilian casualties. The safety of life and property of all civilians, including those of foreign nationals, and their humanitarian needs should be effectively guaranteed, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

It is of utmost importance to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis, he told a Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

China welcomes the remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the United Nations will play an active role in coordinating the humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, he said. "In our view, the United Nations and the international community should provide humanitarian assistance in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality as set forth in General Assembly Resolution 46/182, and avoid politicization."

What remains most important at the time is to return to the track of diplomatic negotiations and political settlement as soon as possible, and to promote de-escalation of the situation, said Zhang.

China supports the holding of direct dialogues and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which is the ultimate way to solve this issue. The international community should foster favorable external conditions for dialogue and political settlement, and avoid exacerbating the tensions. Any action by the Security Council should help play a constructive role, rather than leading to further escalation, he said.