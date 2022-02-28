LINE

Ukraine to send delegation for talks with Russia at Belarus border

2022-02-28
Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2022 shows smoke rising in the sky in Kiev, Ukraine. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday via social media.

The agreement to hold the talks was reached during a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, talks and return," said the Ukrainian presidential office. 

