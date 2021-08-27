In Tibet, urban jobs on the upswing

Workers pick the tea at Yigong tea plantation, in Yigong, Nyingchi in Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region, on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Zhao Shiyue/chinadaily.com.cn)

From January to July this year, the number of new urban jobs in the Tibet autonomous region reached 32,000, an increase of 3,000 year-on-year, to complete 64 percent of the region's annual target for urban employment, Tibet Daily reported on Wednesday.

According to the region's department of employment, as of the end of July, 8,900 unemployed urban residents were employed, 2,700 urban residents with job difficulties were employed and the registered urban unemployment rate was below 3 percent.

According to the department, 554,000 rural residents were provided with various job opportunities during the period.

To help more residents find jobs easily, the region has been offering training. Fifty different entrepreneurship training classes have been held, with more than 1,300 entrepreneurs joining.

A total of 1.75 million yuan ($269,000) in micro loans was given to entrepreneurs, and more than 44 million yuan was provided as supporting funds.