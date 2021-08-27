China to fill science and technology gaps in transport sector

Aerial photo taken on Jan 28, 2021 shows a section of the Nagchu-Lhasa expressway and the Qinghai-Tibet railway crossing each other in Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region. (Photo/Xinhua)

China will issue a guideline to promote science and technology development in transport sector, aiming to solve key technological problems which hinder the sector's development, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

The guideline, jointly issued by the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Science and Technology, sets a goal for China to master key technologies in transport sector by 2035.

"China's bridges, roads, ports and high-speed railways have become the nation's new calling card. Supported by technologies, China's transport sector has experienced a great leap. But shortcomings do exist, such as in fundamental research and cutting-edge technologies," said Sun Wenjian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Transport, adding that the system to encourage innovation also has space for improvement.

The guideline sets two goals. In short-term development, by 2025, fundamental and applied studies in transportation will be significantly strengthened. Breakthroughs will be achieved in core technologies. Integration of cutting-edge technologies and transportation will be promoted, Sun told an online news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

In the long-term goal to be met by 2035, capabilities in fundamental research and innovation in the sector will be fully enhanced. China will master key core technologies. Cutting-edge technologies will be fully integrated with transportation. A science and technology system to support the development of transportation will be established, Sun said.