Tibet building extensive transport system

A Fuxing bullet train runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway during a trial operation in Shannan, Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region, June 16, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Tibet autonomous region has accelerated establishing a comprehensive transport system including railways, highways, civil aviation and postal services, Sun Wenjian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Transport, said on Thursday.

The region's railway network has expanded to nearly 1,400 kilometers, including railways connecting Lhasa and Shigatse, as well as Lhasa and Nyingchi. A 118,800-km highway network has been established, including highway linking Lhasa and Nyingchi.

The freeway connecting Lhasa and the airport in Shigatse is under construction. The freeway linking Nagchu and Lhasa opened to traffic recently.

The region has five civil aviation airports with 130 air routes to 61 cities.

Tibet has 754 postal service outlets and 399 express delivery outlets. All villages in the area have access to express delivery services.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet.