New online regulations to control harmful, irrational fan behavior

Fans of the starred cast in a popular TV series line up to attend a performance in Suzhou, Jiangsu province on May 4. （GUAN YUNAN/FOR CHINA DAILY）

China's top internet watchdog has decreed that all cyberspace authorities across the country intensify efforts to regulate online platforms and celebrity agents to help netizens support their idols in a rational manner.

The Cyberspace Administration of China issued the requirements in a notice on Friday, clarifying that all celebrity ranking lists should be canceled except for those involving music, TV or film.

The administration ordered internet platforms to draw up clear and strict guidelines for celebrity agents for online account registration, posts, commercial promotion, emergency public relations and fan management.

As some fans express support for their idols through the use of bad language or by making false claims about other celebrities, the authority said that internet platforms must remove such posts in a timely manner, and impose harsher punishments on those that post them.

Meanwhile, online communities, groups and channels that cause disturbances, including those that encourage fans to raise money for celebrities or share gossip about them, will be cleaned up and shut down. Online programs and talent shows are also forbidden from encouraging fans to pay to vote for contestants.

The aim of the new requirements is to better managefan quan, or "fan circles" — organized groups of passionate, loyal supporters who share information about their idols and voluntarily spend their time, money and expertise on making these performers as popular and influential as possible.

In recent years, irrational behavior resulting from this practice has shocked the nation and prompted the administration to take measures to increase governance in cyberspace.