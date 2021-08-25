LINE

Xi says China ready to strengthen coordination with Russia, world on Afghanistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Russia and the broader international community on the Afghanistan issue.

In a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Xi called for concerted efforts to encourage all factions in Afghanistan to build an open and inclusive political structure through consultation, implement moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, thoroughly dissociate from all terrorist groups, and maintain friendly relations with the rest of the world, especially neighboring countries.

