Chinese ambassador calls for cooperation among scientists, gov'ts in COVID-19 origins-tracing

COVID-19 origins tracing is a scientific question that requires the collaboration of scientists around the world and joint efforts and cooperation of governments and people of all countries, Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Feng Tie has said.

Feng made the remarks in an article published Wednesday on the website of The Copenhagen Post after Denmark's TV2 television channel aired a documentary on origins tracing.

"This documentary, full of specious assumptions and vague inferences, is not based on facts but presuppositions and aims to smear China and politicize the origin studying issue by misleading the audience," the Chinese ambassador said in the article.

Attaching great importance to the study into the origins of the virus, China has actively participated in global cooperation with an open and science-based attitude, and has been firmly supporting and coordinating with the World Health Organization (WHO), said Feng.

The WHO-China joint report "has been proved to be a valuable and authoritative report that can stand the test of science and history," said the ambassador. "Any attempt to overturn or distort the conclusions of the joint research report is a result of political manipulation and disrespect to science and scientists from different parts of the world."

Meanwhile, the article noted that Peter Ben Embarek, head of the WHO origins-tracing mission to China, said the relevant media distorted his views by publishing his words out of context online.

Embarek "has been always upholding the China-WHO joint mission report on origin study," said the article. Enditem