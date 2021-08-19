India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,322,258 on Thursday, as 36,401 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 530 deaths were reported due to the pandemic since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 433,049.

There are still 364,129 active COVID-19 cases in the country although there was a decrease of 3,286 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,525,080 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 39,157 were discharged during the past 24 hours.