LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China calls for communication on supervision of Chinese firms seeking listings in U.S.

1
2021-08-01 16:30:52Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The U.S. and Chinese regulators should enhance communication on the supervision of China concept stocks and work out proper solutions, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said Sunday.

These efforts, in the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, should help create positive expectations for policies and foster a sound institutional environment for the market, said the CSRC.

A CSRC spokesperson made the remarks when commenting on the recent statement of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring Chinese companies seeking listings in the United States to disclose more information.

It is an inevitable choice to strengthen regulatory cooperation between the Chinese and U.S. capital markets, both important markets in the world and increasingly interconnected, the spokesperson noted. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.