HKSAR chief executive congratulates Siobhan Bernadette Haughey on winning 2nd Olympic medal

Chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Friday sent another congratulatory message to Siobhan Bernadette Haughey after the swimmer pocketed her second silver medal for Hong Kong, China in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Haughey continued her spectacular performance in the campaign as she finished second in the women's 100m freestyle with a new Asian record of 52.27 seconds, two days after she won a silver medal in the women's 200m freestyle.

"This is the first time that a Hong Kong athlete has won two medals at the same Olympic Games. Haughey has been making continuous personal breakthroughs and has beaten world-class opponents with brilliant performances in the competitions," Lam said.

"Her remarkable achievement has started a new chapter in Hong Kong swimming. She is highly commended by me and all people of Hong Kong," she said.