DPP official slammed for 'Taiwan independence' remarks

2021-07-30 13:51:46Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A mainland spokesperson on Friday lashed out at separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence," saying such attempts will lead to a dead end.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked to comment on the recent remarks made by Joseph Wu, an official with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority.

Wu made the provocative remarks in an attempt to deceive the people on the island and mislead the international community, Zhu said.

Reiterating that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is a part of China, Zhu said any attempt to collude with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" is nothing but an illusion and doomed to fail. 

