China's Zhu wins women's trampoline at Tokyo Olympics

Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling led a one-two finish for China in the women's trampoline final at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Friday.

Qualified as the top finisher, 26-year-old Liu scored 56.350 points, unable to match the previous performance from her compatriot Zhu, who earned 56.635 points for the gold.

Rio silver medalist Bryony Page of Britain took the bronze with 55.735 points.

This is the 17th gold for China at the Tokyo Olympics, with Wang Shun taking gold in men's 200m individual medley and earlier on Friday.