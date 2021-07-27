Xi congratulates Vietnamese president on reelection

Vietnam's president Nguyen Xuan Phuc(middle) (Photo/Xinhua)

President Xi Jinping pledged on Monday to work with Vietnam's leaders to build the two countries into a community with a shared future after Nguyen Xuan Phuc was reelected as the Southeast Asian country's president and Pham Minh Chinh as its prime minister.

In his message congratulating Phuc on his reelection, Xi said that as socialist neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, China and Vietnam enjoy a profound traditional friendship and broad common interests.

Faced with unprecedented changes and a pandemic unseen in a century, the two countries have held fast to their shared ideals and convictions and have stayed true to their original aspiration for unity and friendship, Xi said.

China and Vietnam have attached new meaning to their comprehensive strategic cooperation in the new era with practical actions, he added.

This year, the Communist Party of Vietnam concluded its 13th National Congress in February while the Communist Party of China celebrated the centenary of its founding in July, Xi said, noting that the two parties and the development of the countries have entered a crucial period.

He said he highly values developing China's relations with Vietnam and is willing to make joint efforts with the Vietnamese leaders to strengthen strategic guidance on the relations between the two parties and countries in the new era.

Also on Monday, Premier Li Keqiang congratulated Chinh on his reelection as Vietnam's prime minister.

Li said in a message that he stands ready to work with Chinh to deepen political mutual trust, consolidate the foundation of friendly cooperation, accelerate the alignment of development strategies and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, in order to continuously push forward bilateral relations.

On Monday, the 15th National Assembly of Vietnam reelected Phuc as Vietnam's president and Chinh as the nation's prime minister for the 2021-26 term.