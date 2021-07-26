Xi congratulates Nguyen Xuan Phuc on re-election as Vietnamese president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his re-election as Vietnam's president.

In his message, Xi said that China and Vietnam are socialist neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and enjoy profound traditional friendship and extensive common interests.

In the face of transformations rarely seen in a century and the once-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have sticked to their shared ideals and convictions, acted on the original aspiration of solidarity and friendship, and taken concrete actions to enrich and update their comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Xi noted that since the beginning of this year, the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has been successfully held and the Communist Party of China has celebrated its centenary, saying that the two parties and the two countries' cause of national development have entered a crucial stage of inheriting the past and ushering in the future.

He also said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Vietnam relations, adding that he is ready to work with Vietnamese leaders and comrades to strengthen strategic guidance for the relationship between both parties and both nations in the new era, and make continuous progress towards the goal of building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that bears strategic significance.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message to Pham Minh Chinh, congratulating him on re-election as Vietnamese prime minister.

Li said he is willing to work together with his Vietnamese counterpart to enhance political trust between the two sides, consolidate the basis for friendly cooperation, accelerate the docking of development strategies, build up a pattern of mutual benefits and win-win results, and promote continuous development of China-Vietnam relations for the new era.