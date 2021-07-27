Liaison office of central gov't, HKSAR chief executive congratulate Cheung Ka-long on winning Olympic gold medal

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday sent a congratulatory message to the Hong Kong, China delegation for winning their first gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Cheung Ka-long from China's Hong Kong won gold in the men's foil individual fencing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Monday.

The office said that Cheung fought hard and won the game, gaining the first Olympic gold medal for Hong Kong since Hong Kong's return to the motherland. The office extended warm congratulations to the winner and the delegation.

The delegation has carried forward the Olympic spirit, demonstrating the enterprising initiatives of the athletes and the striving spirit of young people in Hong Kong, China, the office said, hoping the delegation can make unremitting efforts and reach new heights.

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the HKSAR, also congratulated Cheung on winning the game.

With his outstanding skills and calmness as well as perseverance in adversity during the competition, Cheung has succeeded in making history for Hong Kong, Lam said. His excellent result is testimony to the capability of Hong Kong athletes and makes all Hong Kong people proud, she said.

"I wish the Hong Kong, China delegation will continue to unleash their potential in the other events and achieve outstanding results," Lam said.

Cheung was the men's foil individual champion at the 2016 Asian Fencing Championships, the first Hong Kong fencer to win the gold medal in the event. In 2018, he won a bronze medal in men's foil individual competition in the Asian Games.