NE China's Jilin sees GDP up 10.7 pct in H1

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Jilin, one of three provinces in northeast China's traditional industrial zone, grew 10.7 percent to 608.3 billion yuan (about 94 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2021, official data showed Thursday.

During the period, Jilin's GDP growth rate is 1.4 percentage points higher than that of the first quarter of this year, said the provincial statistics bureau.

Its foreign trade value rose 30.2 percent year on year to 79.1 billion yuan in the same period. Exports reached 16.87 billion yuan, up 21.5 percent, while imports rose to 62.23 billion yuan, an increase of 32.8 percent year on year.

In the first six months of 2021, the added value from the province's major industrial enterprises increased about 16 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Notably, the added value of the automobile manufacturing sector grew by 15.4 percent year on year during the period. Chinese automobile brands have shown a burgeoning momentum, with the country's iconic sedan brand Hongqi saw its output surge by 112 percent from the same period last year. Enditem