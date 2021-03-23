LINE

China promotes digitalization of foreign trade

A staff member, right, shows cultural products to a visitor in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian province, on March 18, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

China is promoting the digitalization of foreign trade by holding its first cross-border e-commerce trade fair in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province.

The trade fair aims to address the bottlenecks and pain points in cross-border trade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair consists of four exhibition areas, including cross-border e-commerce comprehensive platform, cross-border e-commerce service providers, cross-border e-commerce suppliers and cross-border e-commerce brand publicity.

About 2,363 companies participated in the fair, covering 33 cross-border e-commerce platforms around the world, People's Daily reported.

Statistics indicate the intended transaction amount reached more than $3.5 billion during the 3 days of the exhibition.

Visitors walk past an Ebay booth in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian province, on March 18, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

Shoes on display at the China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian province, on March 18, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

People visit a stand showcasing watches at the China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian province, on March 18, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

A staff member, right, introduces jasmine tea at the China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian province, on March 18, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

A foreigner visits the China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian province, on March 18, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

 

