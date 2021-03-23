LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Foreign Olympic volunteers not allowed to enter Japan

1
2021-03-23 08:27:50Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Foreign volunteers will not be allowed to serve the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, a countermeasure against COVID-19, organizers said here on Monday.

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto told Kyodo that foreign volunteers with "special skills" necessary for the smooth running of the Olympics and Paralympics might retain their positions and enter Japan under special entry rules.

Sources close to the matter said the exception could be made for "around 500 volunteers," who will be selected from a pool of about 2,000 people living overseas, Kyodo said.

About 80,000 volunteers will work for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, 10 percent of whom are foreign nationals.

Organizers have already barred overseas spectators from entering Japan during the Games.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.