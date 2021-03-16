LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Indonesia postpones distribution of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

1
2021-03-16 19:02:46Xinhua Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Indonesia has temporarily postponed the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Oxford University in collaboration with a British multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca following reports of blood clots in several European countries, an official said on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the COVID-19 vaccination of the Health Ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmidzi, said that Indonesia is still waiting for results of the World Health Organization's research on side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We are only temporarily postponing, not canceling the AstraZeneca vaccination. We are being careful," Tarmidzi told a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

On March 8, 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Indonesia through the multilateral COVAX Facility. The Indonesian Food and Drug Administration has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The government is not worried that this vaccine will expire soon, with the current injection capacity of up to 250,000-300,000 per day. "It means that 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine can be used in just five days," added Tarmidzi.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.